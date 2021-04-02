Urhan rugby star Laura Sheehan shines on her Chiefs’ debut

EXETER Chiefs Women's head coach Susie Appleby hailed Laura Sheehan’s display as ‘outstanding’ after the Urhan woman impressed on her debut.

The Beara woman ran in a first-half try as Exeter beat Loughborough Lightning 17-12 last Saturday to boost their chances of getting into the Allianz Premier 15s play-offs.

‘I thought Laura was outstanding,’ Appleby said.

This was Sheehan’s first start for the Chiefs, having joined the club in late December, and she certainly made her presence felt.

Late in the opening half winger Sheehan raced on to a clever kick into space from fly-half Patricia Garcia, and the West Cork woman showed her speed and awareness to touch town for her first Chiefs’ try.

‘It was unreal (to get my first start), I think I was a bit hectic running around to try and get on the ball. It’s brilliant to get a full 70 minutes. I have been building hard, the team is fantastic, the culture in the team is unreal so I was delighted to be able to contribute on the pitch,’ Sheehan said.

‘It’s been a busy week, it was nice to be named in the (Ireland) squad and absolutely delighted to get the start here as well. I’ve had a couple of months training so I’m buzzing to be back out on the pitch.’