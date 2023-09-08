Twomey: It has been the highlight of my sporting life

‘IT has been the highlight of my sporting life’ – that is how Matthew Twomey has described his two-year reign as Cork senior camogie manager following his decision not to extend his term in the hot-seat.

Douglas man Twomey led the Rebels to All-Ireland senior glory last month with the demolition of Waterford in the final, clinical Cork winning 5-13 to 0-9 to become the number one team in the country again.

With his mission accomplished Twomey advised the Cork board that he does not want to extend his two-year term, as he bows out with the Rebels back on top.

‘I want to thank you all for the opportunity and privilege of managing the senior team over the last two years,’ Twomey said.

‘It has been the highlight of my sporting life.

‘It was a pleasure working with you all and to enjoy the success on the 6th of August. This will stay with me for the rest of my life.’

Cork camogie commented: ‘Everyone involved in Cork Camogie appreciated his dedication and unwavering commitment to Cork camogie both as a manager and a member of backroom teams. We are sorry to see Matthew go but wish him and his family the very best going forward. We are delighted that Matthew, his backroom team and our amazing players brought the O’Duffy Cup back to Leeside this year.’

Twomey is leaving Cork camogie in a very healthy place because not only are Cork All-Ireland champions but he has built an incredibly strong panel that looks primed to kick on in the seasons ahead.

In his first year in charge Cork lost the All-Ireland and Division 1 league finals, and they also were defeated in this year’s Division 1 league final, but his belief in the players didn’t waver, and together they triumphed in the biggest game of the year.

Twomey had succeeded Paudie Murray as Cork camogie manager in late 2021, and now the search for his successor begins.