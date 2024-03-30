Tuthill, Kingston and Callan win Spring Throws medals

NICOLA Tuthill lived up to her billing as the headline act in last weekend’s National Spring Throws competition as she won gold in the women’s hammer.

The Kilbrittain athlete's best throw of 66.25 was short of her PB (67.85), but was well clear of her competitors as Tuthill showed again she is best in class in Ireland right now. She recently won a silver medal in the U23 women’s hammer at the European Throwing Cup in Portugal. One of her targets is to break the 70-metre barrier this year.

‘The plan is to build on the distance, get consistent at 67/68 metres and keep pushing on towards hopefully breaking that 70-metre barrier,’ Tuthill said.

Meanwhile, Caheragh teenager Katie Kingston and Bandon AC’s Aoife Callan both won medals in the women’s javelin (500g). Leevale AC’s Kingston earned silver with her best throw of 39.81 and Callan won a bronze with her best effort of 39.34.