Tommy Walsh ‘struggling’ to make Meath game, admits Cork football manager John Cleary

KANTURK defender Tommy Walsh has been confirmed as an injury doubt for Cork’s opening All-Ireland senior football championship Group 2 clash against Meath this Saturday in Páirc Tailteann, Navan (3pm).

Cork boss John Cleary confirmed that the injury that the defender sustained against Kerry was more serious than it looked.

‘Maybe the only one now that might be struggling for the weekend is Tommy Walsh, he picked up an injury in the Kerry game and hasn’t trained fully yet. We won't make a call on that until later in the week,’ the Cork boss told The Southern Star.

A defender who is definitely out of contention for the Meath game is Nemo Rangers’ Kevin O’Donovan (ankle) who has been injured for all the start of this year.

‘He’s out for the three games (including Kerry and Roscommon). He won’t be figuring in these three games,’ Cleary said.

The good news is that long-term absentees Conor Corbett, Luke Fahy and Seán Meehan could make a return this weekend. Fahy was in the panel for the league game against Louth at the end of March but got no minutes on the pitch. Corbett and Meehan have been out since the start of the year.

‘Their injuries have cleared up, yes. They’ve been back in full training for the last week or ten days,’ the Cork manager explained.

‘Again we’ll see how they’ll progress this week before we make a call on anyone.’

Bantry Blues’ Ruairí Deane suffered a knock at the end of the Kerry game but has made a recovery for the Meath game meanwhile, as already known, Seán Brady is suspended for this weekend’s game after his red-card against Kerry.