Title-chasing Drinagh's late fightback scrambles point

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IN the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division, Drinagh Rangers title aspirations were dealt a blow on Sunday as they drew 2-2 with Dunmanway Town. The town side took an early lead with a goal from Barry O’Donovan in the 28th minute, which was added to by a goal after the half from Eoin Buckley in the 54th minute, leaving Dunmanway 2-0 up. However, Drinagh fought back, and pulled a goal back with Tom McQueen scoring in the 58th minute. As the game headed to its conclusion, Drinagh pushed for an equaliser, and Eoin Hurley provided it late into stoppage time. The result leaves Drinagh on 26 points after 11 games, who are chasing Clonakilty Soccer Club, who sit on 40 points after 15 games. Second place Togher Celtic are also well in the mix with 38 points after 16 games.

Beara United secured a narrow 3-2 victory over Skibbereen AFC in a thrilling match. Skibbereen took the lead early on with a goal from Jamie Hou- rihane in the 25th minute, but Beara United equalised through Ben Sullivan in the 35th minute. Sullivan then scored again in the 82nd minute, giving Beara the lead. Although Skibbereen managed to score a late goal from Jack O’Brien in the 88th minute to make it 2-2, Rory O’Neill responded immediately for Beara United with a goal in the 90th minute to seal the 3-2 win. This defeat resulted in the relegation of Skibbereen AFC and Lyre Rovers from the Premier Division.

***

The race for the final promotion place in the OBrienWa- terServices.com Championship Division has heated up as both Clonakilty United and Drinagh Rangers B secured wins over the weekend. Clonakilty United dominated Ardfield FC in a decisive 3-0 victory. Eoin Murphy was the star of the match, scoring a hat-trick with goals in the 7th, 81st, and 86th minutes. Drinagh Rangers also secured a 3-0 win over Aultagh Celtic. Cillian Fitzpatrick, Mike Hennigan and Evan Fitzpatrick all scored in the well deserved victory. The results leave United on 42 points and keeps them three points ahead of the Canon Crowley Park side, but Drinagh have three games in hand. The other Championship match between Castlelack and Sullane B ended in a 1-1 draw. Daniel Desmond scored for Sullane FC B in the 78th minute, while Aaron Elliott equalised for Castlelack FC in the 85th minute.

***

There’ll be no double glory for Castletown Celtic this year as they were beaten in the Championship Cup semi-final by Baltimore after a thrilling 3-3 draw needed penalties to decide the tie. Baltimore’s goals came from Peter O’Driscoll in the 26th minute and Dan McEoin, who scored twice in the 39th and 67th minutes. When it seemed like Baltimore would coast to victory, league champions Castletown Celtic showed their pedigree and responded with their first from Barry Mahoney in the 74th minute. Two late goals from Jack O’Callaghan in the 92nd and 93rd minutes sent the game to a penalty shootout but it was Baltimore who managed to hold their nerve winning out 5-3 in the spot kicks.