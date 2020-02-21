Tipperary star Kiely swapping Carbery Rangers for Barryroe

BY DENIS HURLEY

IT’S rare for a junior club to recruit the services of a current inter-county footballer but that’s exactly what Barryroe have done.

Tipperary star Robbie Kiely, whose family own the Golden Pheasant café and craftshop in Courtmacsherry, has played football for Carbery Rangers since moving from Arravale Rovers five years ago, helping the Rosscarbery side win the 2016 county SFC final.

During that time, he also lined out in hurling for local club Barryroe and he will don sky blue and navy in the big-ball code for 2020, too.

Kiely’s older brother Alan, who runs the Golden Pheasant, and younger brother David play for Barryroe and that was a factor in the decision.

‘It only went through a couple of weeks ago,’ he says.

‘I’ve always wanted to play with my family and I’ve never played football with my younger brother.

‘I’ve had a few niggly injuries and I’m hoping they’ll clear up. I think it’s nice to be back playing with the family.

‘That’s about it, there’s nothing more to it, really.’

This weekend, Kiely’s focus will be on helping Tipperary to overcome Cork in Division 3 of the Allianz FL, see inside for his thoughts on that clash.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.