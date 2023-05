DRINAGH Rangers have clinched their third PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork League Premier Division title in a row after beating Bunratty United 1-0 on Sunday.

Rangers needed only a draw to clinch the title but a goal from Robbie McQueen ended up being the difference between themselves and their opposition.

Captain Gearóid White was presented the trophy at the end of a successful season.

Don’t miss next Thursday’s Southern Star for the full report and match reaction