BY DARAGH Ó CONCHÚIR

WHILE some might think the presence of Cork and Kilkenny’s second string squads in Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland intermediate camogie final (3pm, live on RTÉ2) is unfair, the facts are that seven of the last ten titles have been won by first teams.

Cork’s last victory was in 2018 and Kilkenny’s two years before that, when they beat the Rebels by a point.

Lauren Homan, who skippers this year’s Leeside intermediate side, won her second senior All-Ireland medal that year and believes her own experiences are just one good reason for second string outfits being allowed to participate at this level.

'We’ve a big mixture of youth and experienced players,' says Homan of the current panel. 'We’ve the likes of Edel Sheehan, Eimear Duignan, the O’Donoghue twins (Caoimhe and Emily) coming in from the last few minor winning teams. Emily O’Donoghue got on the All-Stars minor team last year so we've got really talented girls coming through the ranks.

'I was introduced to the senior squad when I was 17. I had the honour of playing alongside the likes of Orla Cotter, Gemma O’Connor, Rena Buckley. Learning from those is unbelievable.

'I was just finished minor, doing my Leaving Cert. That’s such a good reason as why we should have second teams as I feel like I may have been introduced to it a bit too young. I could have done with the next step up.

'I don’t think the jump was too high for me but it was the competition that was there at the time wasn’t easy! The talent within Cork camogie is unbelievable. We have the most club teams in the whole of Ireland. It’s hard to just pick 30 girls to play county so I think we should be able to have a second team to bring up the level of camogie and give more players an opportunity.

'I do think having a second team is really important to grow the young girls within our squad. The difference from where they are now from January is unbelievable.'

Returning to senior fare remains the target for the 25-year-old, but her focus is on being her best self, and in the process, passing on what she has learned from some of the aforementioned legends and managers she has played under.

There is real satisfaction in seeing how the younger players are developing and, of course, in being named captain.

'The goal is always to play senior. Unfortunately that hasn’t worked out in the past few years but I’ll do what I can to stay in the game and keep myself in there but that decision isn’t down to me obviously, so I’m happy at this stage to play at this level and delighted to be captaining the team going into an All-Ireland final.'

'No matter what level you play, to be given the trust and honour to be captain of your team – club, division, county – it’s an honour regardless. For Donie (Daly) to trust me in the role, I get emotional just thinking about it. It’s such an emotional experience. You’ll always have that butterfly feeling when you walk out onto Croke Park and it would be a dream to captain this team up the steps of the Hogan Stand.

'We have manifested this since January. We said at the start – no excuses will be made. We will be in an All-Ireland final. That’s one goal that we’ve reached but the next goal is to actually win that All-Ireland final. And I’ve full belief we’re more than capable of doing it if we play to our ability.'

Clearly, the environment is a happy and healthy one, valued by those within it. This was seen when Glen Rover players, Katie Walsh and Tara McCarthy continued to train and play following the sudden, tragic death of 18-year-old teammate, Sarah-Kate O’Meara in June.

'We really stuck behind them and I think that showed the character within the group, how close we are,' says Homan, the emotion evident in her voice. 'We really cared for the girls at that time. It was such a hard time for them. Even for them to turn up training a few days later when we didn’t expect it, it said a lot.'

The semi-final victory over Offaly came at the end of a colossal battle but Homan hopes it will stand to them, as did winning the Very League Division 2B title.

'I think we’ve only lost one game all year, in the Munster final, and we were missing a lot of our experienced players that day. So we’re quite happy with how we’re going. We kept our head down, we weren’t going about our business loudly and we’re happy to be in the final.

'In the league we were experimenting with the younger girls and more experienced ones coming back in but it worked out nicely for us and we won it along the way but at the end of the day, the goal is to win the All-Ireland.'