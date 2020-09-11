The players who have lined out for the West Cork senior ladies' football team from 2016 to present day

SIXTY-FIVE local players from 14 different clubs have played in the county senior football championship for West Cork since the team was set up in 2016.

In the past five years the West Cork divisional team has played 22 senior county championship matches and the management has given 65 players a taste of senior football in that time.

The journey started with a 3-8 to 0-15 win against North Cork and a number of players who lined out in Ballyvourney in July 2016 featured in the recent semi-final win against Aghada – Cliona Maguire and Sarah Hayes (Rosscarbery), Emma Spillane (Bantry Blues), Melissa Duggan (Dohenys) and Michelle Dullea (Keelnameela), the latter is now a selector and coach with the team.

The following are the footballers who have played in the championship for West Cork from 2016 to present:

Bandon (6): Aideen Lynch, Sophie Hurley, Nicole Quinn, Grainne Cowhig, Laura Barr, Emma Tarrant.

Bantry Blues (12): Emma Spillane, Myra O’Sullivan, Aoife O’Driscoll, Amy Dineen, Mairead Dullea, Jessica Coakley, Sarah Deane, Ann Coakley, Rachel Murphy, Lucy Coakley, Ellen O’Sullivan, Eve Murphy.

Beara (5): Clare O’Shea, Niamh Cotter, Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Niamh Terry O’Sullivan, Christina O’Sullivan.

Castlehaven (3): Alice O’Driscoll, Siobhan Courtney, Grainne O’Sullivan.

Clann na nGael (1): Lorraine O’Neill.

Clonakilty (8): Martina O’Brien, Ciara Ryan, Claire O’Leary, Sinead O’Neill, Juanita Brennan, Lydia Kenny, Moira Barrett, Meabh O’Donovan.

Courcey Rovers (2): Fiona Keating, Eimear O’Reilly.

Dohenys (6): Melissa Duggan, Catriona Moloney, Shauna Healy, Aileen Murphy, Michelle Duggan, Noelle O’Mahony.

Keelnameela (1): Michelle Dullea.

Kinsale (5): Aisling Judge, Tracey McCarthy, Orla Finn, Sadhbh O’Leary, Georgia Gould.

O’Donovan Rossa (5): Laura O’Mahony, Lisa Harte, Aoife Whooley, Aoife Leonard, Finnoula O’Driscoll.

Rosscarbery (4): Cliona Maguire, Sarah Hayes, Áine Hayes, Maire O’Brien.

St Colum’s (2): Libby Coppinger, Maggie Coppinger,

Valley Rovers (5): Eimear Kiely, Daire Kiely, Michelle O’Regan, Jane Mulvihill, Niamh Hurley.