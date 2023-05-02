Thank goodness it’s Friday, as golfers tee up for Clonakilty Golf Club’s new competition

FORGET the PGA Championship in New York next month, there is only one golf competition worth keeping an eye on in May – the weekly open singles competition for ladies and gents at Clonakilty Golf Club.

The progressive club has announced details of this competition – The Sentinel Security Systems Summer Series in conjunction with The Courtyard Bar, Clonakilty – that will run every Friday for the summer ahead, commencing on Friday, May 5th.

‘We are honoured that two such prestigious and vibrant businesses in West Cork have put their support behind the initiative and we would like to place on record our gratitude to Sean O’Donovan and Ger Harte for doing so,’ explains Paul Holland, development officer at Clonakilty Golf Club.

The weekly 18-hole singles stableford event will have three qualifiers who will be invited back to play in the grand final on September 15th.

The qualifiers will be best nett score from both ladies and gents and best gross overall from each week.

‘The staff and members in the club have worked very hard in preparation for this new event on our playing calendar,’ Holland adds.

Clonakilty Golf Club has undergone massive redevelopment over the last few years since its purchase and has previously won the Golfers Guide Best 9-Hole course in Munster.

‘We now have 14 top-class holes in play with plans to add another four holes in the pipeline,’ Holland explains.

‘We are very keen to establish Clonakilty Golf Club as an integral component in all that Clonakilty has to offer locals and visitors alike and we are looking forward to welcoming fellow golfers to our club over the next few months.’

The timesheet for the competition will be available through all the usual open day sources online or directly from the clubhouse.