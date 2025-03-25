Terrific county treble for Bantry basketball

THREE out of four certainly ain’t bad – just ask Bantry Basketball Club’s all-conquering ladies teams!

Earlier this month, FOUR teams from the Bantry club competed in Cork Ladies Basketball Board Championship finals on the same day, and THREE came away from the Parochial Hall in Gurranabraher with county titles.

First up was the U14A final between Bantry and Glanmire, a repeat of last season's final. This game had everything. The opening quarter saw both sides trading scores. It was all even until Aine Courcey had a crucial interception to put Bantry ahead by two points. As the game progressed, Bantry built on their lead. Emily O’Neill and Fia Russell dominated the floor on offence and defense, while Katie Cronin and Kate O’Sullivan battled hard under the boards.

Going into the last period, the Bantry girls had a seven-point advantage that they stretched to win by 43 to 34. This was an incredible team performance with all 12 girls doing their part to secure the win. Co-captains Emily O’Neill and Kate O’Sullivan were delighted to lift the cup after a great performance.

The second game of the day saw Bantry’s U12 girls face a strong Limerick Celtics side. Bantry hit the court running in the opening quarter, as Mary Keohane and Suzanna Mae Kingston Fitzgerald ran the ball and attacked the basket with precision. The Limerick side struggled with Bantry’s style of play and found themselves in foul trouble. The West Cork girls punished the opposition from the free-throw line and took an early lead at the end of quarter one.

The next five girls that followed up also meant business. Ciara O’Sullivan was calm and composed on the ball. Kacey O’Sullivan’s sharp shooting was very impressive, and she took her opportunities with ease. Emma O’Connor dominated the boards and her footwork was a joy to witness, as Bantry triumphed 55-41. Co-captains Ciara O’Sullivan and Mary Keohane were overjoyed to bring the cup home.

The third game saw Bantry’s U15 girls, who are having great success in their league campaign, face an undefeated side from Limerick Celtics, who emerged as winners, but the West Cork side went down fighting.

In Bantry’s fourth final of the day, the mighty U13 girls also faced Limerick Celtics and powered to a resounding 81-39 victory. Emily O’Neill and Fia Russell carried the ball for the girls in blue; their speed, skill and passing was outstanding. Anna Harrington and Rebecca O’Connor found themselves in great spots and had no issues getting their names on the scoreboard. This was a team effort, all 12 players contributing to the final win, with co-captains Rebecca O’Connor and Fia Russell lifting the cup.

Also, a special mention to the Bantry coaches for their dedication to the club. Take a bow, Margie Kelly, Elva Barron, Niamh O’Neill, Lorraine O’Connor and Susan O’Sullivan.