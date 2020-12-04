TEAM NEWS: One change to Cork team ahead of All-Ireland semi-final as Shauna Kelly comes in

THERE’S one change on the Cork team for the trip to the capital to take on Galway in Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final (Parnell Park, 1.30pm, live on TG4).
Shauna Kelly comes into the starting line-up, with dual player Meabh Cahalane dropping out.
Kelly was introduced as a half-time substitute in the victory over Cavan last time out, and she earns a start for the clash which will determine Dublin’s final opponents at Croke Park on December 20th.
Sport
Dec, 2020
Decision on Ronan McCarthy’s future as Cork football manager is expected soon
Read more
Sunday’s tie pits the 2018 (Cork) and 2019 beaten finalists against each other – and it’s the first time that Cork and Galway have met in the Championship since 2017, when the Leesiders earned a 6-19 to 1-10 quarter-final victory in Mullingar.
2019 runners-up Galway have been forced into one change. Fabienne Cooney’s red card from the nerve-jangling qualifier group victory over Monaghan, which secured Galway’s passage to the last four, rules her out of the repeat of last year’s Lidl National League Division 1 Final meeting between the counties. Sarah Gormally – who hasn’t featured in the championship for Galway to date – has earned a start at right corner back as the Tribeswomen aim to make it through to a second successive decider.
Cork (v Galway): M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O’Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan (capt.), S Noonan.
Galway (v Cork): L Murphy; S Gormally, S Lynch, S Burke; L Coen, C Cooney, N Ward; A Davoren, L Ward (capt.); O Divilly, M Glynn, L Noone; M Seoighe, T Leonard, L Hannon.
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.