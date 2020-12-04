TEAM NEWS: One change to Cork team ahead of All-Ireland semi-final as Shauna Kelly comes in

THERE’S one change on the Cork team for the trip to the capital to take on Galway in Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final (Parnell Park, 1.30pm, live on TG4).

Shauna Kelly comes into the starting line-up, with dual player Meabh Cahalane dropping out.

Kelly was introduced as a half-time substitute in the victory over Cavan last time out, and she earns a start for the clash which will determine Dublin’s final opponents at Croke Park on December 20th.

Sunday’s tie pits the 2018 (Cork) and 2019 beaten finalists against each other – and it’s the first time that Cork and Galway have met in the Championship since 2017, when the Leesiders earned a 6-19 to 1-10 quarter-final victory in Mullingar.

2019 runners-up Galway have been forced into one change. Fabienne Cooney’s red card from the nerve-jangling qualifier group victory over Monaghan, which secured Galway’s passage to the last four, rules her out of the repeat of last year’s Lidl National League Division 1 Final meeting between the counties. Sarah Gormally – who hasn’t featured in the championship for Galway to date – has earned a start at right corner back as the Tribeswomen aim to make it through to a second successive decider.

Cork (v Galway): M O’Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O’Shea; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O’Sullivan, O Finn; Á O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan (capt.), S Noonan.

Galway (v Cork): L Murphy; S Gormally, S Lynch, S Burke; L Coen, C Cooney, N Ward; A Davoren, L Ward (capt.); O Divilly, M Glynn, L Noone; M Seoighe, T Leonard, L Hannon.