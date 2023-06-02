TEAM NEWS: Maguire back in for Cork

CASTLEHAVEN'S Rory Maguire has made his return to the Cork team to face Kerry in the All Ireland SFC Group 1 clash on Saturday at 3pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, live on GAAGO.

Maguire is one of two changes from the Rebels' 1-19 to 1-17 win over Louth. Kevin O'Donovan also comes in while the injured duo Sean Meehan and Tommy Walsh drop out.

There is a welcome inclusion to the panel too for Kevin Flahive, who hasn't played for Cork since suffering an ACL injury against Kerry in May last year.

Dohenys' Fionn Herlihy rejoins the panel.

Cork (v Kerry): Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Matty Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); Sean Powter (Douglas), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven) (Captain), Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire).

Subs: Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Tom Clancy (Clonakilty), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Blake Murphy (St Vincents), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys).