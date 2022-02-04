Sport

TEAM NEWS: Dohenys sharpshooter Mark Buckley to make football league debut as Cork make four changes

February 4th, 2022 10:35 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Dohenys' Mark Buckley powers past Knocknagree's Daniel O'Mahony during the 2021 Cork SAFC semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

DOHENYS’ forward Mark Buckley will make his national football league debut for Cork in Saturday’s Allianz FL Division 2 clash against Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7pm throw-in).

The Dunmanway sharpshooter has been named in an all-West Cork full-forward line that also includes joint-captain Brian Hurley and Newcestown’s David Buckley.

There is more Dohenys’ interest, too, as Fionn Herlihy is named amongst the subs.

 

Cork boss Keith Ricken has made a number of changes from the side that lost their Division 2 opener to Roscommon last weekend as Shane Merrit (Mallow) is a new face in this week’s team, slotting into midfield alongside Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg).

Blake Murphy (St Vincent's) also comes into the starting line-up for the visit of Clare, as does Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), while Joe Grimes, John Cooper, Cian Kiely and Mark Cronin drop to the bench.

Cork team v Clare: Míchéal Martin (Nemo Rangers); Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra); Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Sean Powter (Douglas), Matthew Taylor (Mallow); Shane Merrit (Mallow), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg); Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra), Blake Murphy (St Vincent's), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers); Mark Buckley (Dohenys), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), David Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs: Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Paudie Allen (Newmarket), Paul Ring (Aghabullogue), John Cooper (Éire Óg), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Cillian Donovan (Macroom), Luke Fahy (Ballincollig).

