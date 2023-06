TEAM NEWS: Cork minors unchanged for Dublin encounter

THE CORK minor footballers have named an unchanged team for their All Ireland quarter final against Dublin on Saturday in Nowlan Park, Kilkenny at 1pm, live on Sport TG4 YouTube.

There is no change to the panel that lost 2-10 to 0-11 against Kerry in the Munster final as West Cork players Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), Niall O’Shea (Urhan), Timothy Cullinane (Ballinascarthy) and Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues) keep their starting place.

Cork (v Dublin): Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers); Niall O’Shea (Urhan), Frank Hurley (O’Donovan Rossa), Matthew Ahern (St Finbarr’s); Odhran Foley (Bishopstown), Gearoid Daly (Mallow) (Joint Captain), Trevor Kiely (Doneraile); Mark O’Brien (Ballinora), Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg); Timothy Cullinane (Ballinascarthy), Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), David O’Leary (Ballincollig); Denis O’Mullane (Kilmurry), Sean Coakley (Douglas) (Joint Captain), Oier O’Callaghan (Liscarroll Churchtown Gaels)

Subs: Devin Fray (Mallow), Sean O’Leary (Kilmurry), Liam Hourihan (St Colums), Adam Dineen (Cill na Martra), Mark Hetherington (St Finbarr’s), Garry Holland (Bishopstown), Cathal Mullins (Mallow), James O’Leary (Douglas), Luke Shorten (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh).

Extra Panel Members: Rickey Barrett (St Finbarr’s), Jack Cullinane (Bandon), Joe Lyons (Nemo Rangers), Keith Mc Carthy (Dohneys/Sam Maguire), Oisin McCarthy (Valley Rovers), Owen McCarthy (Clondrohid), Diarmuid O’Brien (Glanworth), James O’Riordan (Croke Rovers/Castlemagner), Tom O’Connor (Adrigole), Cian O’Sullivan (St Finbarr’s), Cillian Twohig (Kilmeen), Cathal Walsh (Mitchelstown).