TEAM NEWS: Cork make three changes for must-win league clash against Waterford

CORK and Waterford battle it out for survival in the top flight when they clash in LIDL NFL Division 1B this Sunday at Cork IT (2pm),

The winners will play Division 1 football again next year, with the losers facing into a relegation play-off against the bottom team from Division 1A on Sunday, March 13th.

Cork have made three changes from the Dublin game, with starts for Dara Kinry, Abbie O’Mahony and Rachel Leahy, ahead of Marie Ambrose, Dara Kiely and Sadhbh O’Leary.

There are four Mourneabbey players named on the bench, including 2022 team captain Maire O’Callaghan, as manager Shane Ronayne eases the All-Ireland club finalists back into the inter-county fold.

Opponents Waterford have also opted for three changes in personnel, following defeat to Meath in their last outing. Megan Dunford, Aisling Mullaney and Chloe Fennell come into Pat Sullivan’s starting line-up in place of Cora Murray, Lauren McGregor and Aine O’Neill.

Cork (v Waterford): M O’Brien; D Kinry, R Phelan, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, L Coppinger, A O’Mahony; R Leahy, K Quirke, O Finn.

Waterford (v Cork): E Gallagher; M Dunford, C McGrath, R Casey; A Mullaney, Karen McGrath (capt.), L Cusack; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, M Wall; K Murray, C Fennell, Kate McGrath.