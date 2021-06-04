TEAM NEWS: Cork make five changes ahead of crunch clash away to Waterford

LEAGUE holders Cork have made five changes to their starting team for Sunday’s crunch Lidl NFL Division 1B clash against Waterford at Fraher Field (2pm).

Cork will look to bounce back from last weekend’s home defeat against Dublin and secure a place in the last four, while a rejuvenated Waterford know that victory over the Rebels would earn them a semi-final slot.

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has made five changes from the team that lined from the start against the Sky Blues.

Eimear Meaney, Méabh Cahalane, Emma Spillane, Bríd O’Sullivan and Katie Quirke are all handed starts, with Roisin Phelan, Clare O’Shea, Abbie O’Mahony, Daire Kiely and Libby Coppinger dropping out of the team.

Hosts Waterford have opted for two changes – with Kellyann Hogan and Niamh Power coming in for Caoimhe McGrath and Emma Murray.

Cork v Waterford: M O’Brien (capt.); S Kelly, E Meaney, A Hutchings; E O’Shea, M Cahalane, E Spillane; M O’Callaghan, M Duggan; H Looney, C O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, K Quirke, O Finn.

Waterford v Cork: R Landers; M Dunford, L Mulcahy, R Casey; A Mullaney, Karen McGrath, M Wall (capt.); Kate McGrath, C Fennell; K Hogan, A Wall, K Murray; E Fennell, N Power, M Delahunty.