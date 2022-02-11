TEAM NEWS: Check out Cork and Meath selections for Lidl National League Division 1B opener

CORK manager Shane Ronayne has named a strong team for the county’s 2022 Lidl National League Division 1B opener against Meath at Páirc Tailteann, Navan (1.30pm) this Saturday.

This fixture is a repeat of the classic 2021 TG4 All-Ireland semi-final between the counties, when Meath came from behind with a stunning late comeback to force extra-time, before progressing to the final.

Ronayne has given the Mourneabbey contingent some time to recover following their currentaccount.ie All-Ireland final loss to Kilkerrin-Clonberne, with vice-captain Melissa Duggan on captaincy duty in the absence of Mourneabbey’s Maire O’Callaghan.

TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Meath go with 12 of the team that started in the famous September win against Dublin last year. TG4 Senior Players' Player of the Year, Vikki Wall, Bridgetta Lynch and Orla Byrne are the players not named to start on this occasion, although Wall and Byrne are on the bench.

Cork (v Meath): M O’Brien; M Ambrose, R Phelan, M Cahalane; L O’Mahony, M Duggan (capt.), E O’Shea; A Hutchings, S Kelly; E Cleary, Á O’Sullivan, D Kiely; S O’Leary, K Quirke, O Finn.

Meath (v Cork): M McGuirk; K Newe, M.K. Lynch, O Duff; S Ennis (capt.), E Troy, A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally; M Thynne, A Leahy, E Duggan; C Smyth, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.