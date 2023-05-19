TEAM NEWS: Captain O’Donoghue regains his starting spot

THE Cork Senior Hurling team to play Clare in the Munster senior hurling championship clash in Cusack Park, Ennis on Sunday shows four changes from their draw with Tipperary.

Inniscarra’s Sean O’Donoghue is the big inclusion as the team captain returns from injury, he replaces Ger Millerick.

The other changes see Conor Cahalane, Luke Meade and Conor Lehane replace Eoin Downey, Shane Barrett and Robbie O’Flynn.

The game is live on RTÉ2 with a 2pm throw-in.

Cork (v Clare): Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig); Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) (Captain); Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers); Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville); Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), Luke Meade (Newcestown); Conor Cahalane (St Finbarrs), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Conor Lehane (Midleton).

Subs: Ger Collins (Ballinhassig), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Tim O’Mahoney (Newtownshandrum), Ethan Twomy (St Finbarrs), Padraig Power (Blarney), Alan Cadogan (Douglas), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s).