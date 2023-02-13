Tadhg MacCarthaigh ladies celebrate club's fantastic 2022 county final triumph

FOUNDED in January 2008 by a few enthusiastic local women, Tadhg MacCarthaigh Ladies Club has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Since ’08 the club has competed in five county finals and won three, including their terrific 2022 Cork LGFA Junior C final triumph that was celebrated recently with a victory night at The Travellers Rest in Caheragh.

It was a night to remember and the club was honoured to have Olympic rowing medallist Emily Hegarty presenting the medals to Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s county-winning heroes.

This season the team will compete in the county junior B grade.

The club also has teams in every grade from U6 right up to Junior B, and the future is definitely bright.

In 2022 Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s U12, U14 and U16 girls all contested West Cork finals, with the U12s crowned West Cork champions and the U10 girls winning the Eilish Collins Memorial Shield. Last season both Amy McKennedy and Eleanor Keating made the Cork U16 panel and Amy played corner back on All-Ireland final day against Dublin.