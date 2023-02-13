Sport

Tadhg MacCarthaigh ladies celebrate club's fantastic 2022 county final triumph

February 13th, 2023 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Tadhg MacCarthaigh Ladies GAA Club celebrated their wonderful 2022 achievements at the Travellers Rest in Caheragh. Front from left, Olympic rowing medallist and guest of honour Emily Hegarty, Finbarr McCarthy, chairman, and Helen Collins. Back from left, Rosarie Barry, Kate McCarthy, Deirdre Barry, Muriel Cronin, Mags Harrington, Sheila Lynch and Margaret Collins. (Photo: Anne Minihane)

Share this article

FOUNDED in January 2008 by a few enthusiastic local women, Tadhg MacCarthaigh Ladies Club has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Since ’08 the club has competed in five county finals and won three, including their terrific 2022 Cork LGFA Junior C final triumph that was celebrated recently with a victory night at The Travellers Rest in Caheragh. 

It was a night to remember and the club was honoured to have Olympic rowing medallist Emily Hegarty presenting the medals to Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s county-winning heroes.

Founder members of Tadhg MacCarthaigh Ladies Club, Kate Crowley, Anne Marie O'Brien and Sheila Lynch, pictured at the celebration night.

 

This season the team will compete in the county junior B grade.

The club also has teams in every grade from U6 right up to Junior B, and the future is definitely bright.

In 2022 Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s U12, U14 and U16 girls all contested West Cork finals, with the U12s crowned West Cork champions and the U10 girls winning the Eilish Collins Memorial Shield. Last season both Amy McKennedy and Eleanor Keating made the Cork U16 panel and Amy played corner back on All-Ireland final day against Dublin.

Kate Barry, captain, and Ellen McCarthy, vice captain, of the Tadhg MacCarthaigh ladies team that won the 2022 Cork LGFA Junior C championship, pictured with coaches Tony O'Driscoll, Kieran Daly and John McCarthy.

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.