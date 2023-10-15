Tadhg MacCarthaigh book spot in county final

TADHG Mac Carthaigh will face Rockbán in this year’s Cork LGFA JBFC county final following a titanic battle with Carrigaline.

The Caheragh club overcame in-form Carrigaline after extra-time to reach a junior B county decider following a high-scoring clash in Aughaville.

Having topped a group containing Bishopstown, Nemo Rangers and Courcey Rovers, Tadgh MacCarthaigh faced off against a Carrigaline that qualified for the last four from a quartet including Rockbán, Watergrasshill and Dromtarriffe.

Carrigaline edged a close opening half 1-7 to 1-5. A cracking second half looked to be going the visitors’ way until a late Amy McKennedy goal and Ellen Hurley point saw the sides finish level 2-12 apiece. Two tight periods of additional time saw Carrigaline add a goal but Tadhg Mac Carthaigh conjured up six points in the same timeframe to win it, 2-18 to 3-12.

The West Cork side booked their place in a junior B county decider against Rockbán (who defeated Bishopstown 3-11 to 1-5) on October 21st. Ellen Hurley shone for Tadhg MacCarthaigh, scoring 0-10 of her side’s winning total. Amy McKennedy, Kate McCarthy (1-1 each), Maureen Keating, Jennifer Collins (0-2 each), Alia O’Sullivan and Rachel Leonard (0-1 each) also contributed.

***

On a Saturday of high drama at MTU Cork, O’Donovan Rossa (JAFC) and Castlehaven (SBFC) deservedly brought Cork LGFA county titles west of Viaduct. In the third of a triple-header of county deciders, Naomh Abán’s attempt to join the senior ranks was thwarted by Glanmire. The latter became Cork LGFA IFC champions following a 0-11 to 1-7 victory, bringing an end to a run of three consecutive intermediate county final defeats.

The Ballyvourney club were a point ahead heading into injury-time when Glanmire’s Riona Crowley fired over an equaliser from a free before kicking the winning point immediately after. Both sides hit the woodwork on numerous occasions during a terrific final where Glanmire had to overcome a second-half Clodagh O’Donovan sin-binning.

Despite the loss, Naomh Abán have been on a remarkable run culminating in Cork and Munster LGFA junior titles as well as an All-Ireland JAFC final appearance in the past 12 months. Noel McDonagh’s side will be back in 2024 and determined to go one better. Lydia McDonagh (1-3), Colleen Ni Fhaoláin, Roise Corkery, Gráinne Lucey and Eimear Murphy (0-1 each) were on target for Naomh Abán.

***

Bandon’s 4-12 to 2-7 Group 2 defeat of Cloyne qualified the West Cork club for the semi-finals of this year’s junior E county championship. Kate McLoughlin (1-6) and Ava Long (2-2) provided the bulk of Bandon’s scores on a day Hannah Buckley (1-1), Niamh Sugrue (0-2) and Anne Marie Troy also featured.

Having lost at the same juncture last year, the lilywhites will hope Sophie Hurley, Aisling O’Connor and Niamh Sugrue can inspire their team to victory over Knocknagree in Bandon on Sunday. Ibane Ladies are at home to Dripsey in the Cork LGFA junior F county semi-finals on Saturday having finished top of their group with an unblemished record of five wins from five.