Super-sub Faye inspires Bantry Blues to county minor title

BANTRY Blues LGFA brought the curtain down on a successful underage season by overcoming Ibane Ladies in the Cork LGFA minor D county final replay.

It was Ibane, playing against the wind in the first half, who got off to the brighter start with the opening two points. Bantry settled and dominated the remainder of the half. Aoife Kingston looked menacing whenever in possession and raised two consecutive white flags to level the score.

Deteriorating weather conditions meant neither side was able to conjure up another point until Aoife Kingston split the posts for a third time. 0-3 to 0-2 ahead at the halfway point of a low-scoring encounter, Faye Hurley was introduced as a second-half Bantry substitute. Hurley made an immediate impact by extending her side’s advantage before the excellent Aoife Kingston made it 0-5 to 0-2.

The turning point occurred shortly after. Playing into a strengthening wind, Bantry Blues intelligently worked the ball to Faye Hurley who instantly found the back of the net. Emma Kelly’s well-taken point handed Bantry an unassailable 1-6 to 0-2 lead heading into the closing stages.

Admirably, Ibane Ladies reduced the deficit but couldn’t net the goal that might have kickstarted a late comeback. Blues’ goalkeeper Mary O’Shea repelled her opponents efforts and Lainey Barry split the posts to seal a deserved 1-7 to 0-6 victory.

Despite the loss, Ibane’s scorers Aoibhinn McKeogh, Cliodhna Keohane and Ellen O’Riordan (0-2 each) played well for the runners-up.

Bantry Blues: Mary O’Shea, Ciara Barry, Kelly Daly, Cathy Kennan, Daisy O’Donoghue, Clíodhna O’Shea, Molly O’Sullivan, Ali O’Sullivan, Aoife Kingston, Katie Russell, Meadhbh Sammon, Lainey Barry, Emma Kelly, Holly Sheehan (captain), Aoidhe Murphy, Faye Hurley, Lauren Connell, Lucy Harrington, Ciara Kelly, Belle O’Donoghue, Emily Breen, Caoimhe McCarthy, Emma Barry. Management: Mike Russell, Anne O’Grady, Johnny O’Shea and Ivan Kingston.