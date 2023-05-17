Stylish Carbery Rangers record back-to-back victories

DRESSED in their new away kit, Carbery Rangers made it back-to-back wins recently in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions Football League.

After four losses in a row, it’s now two wins on the bounce for Seamus Hayes’ men as they followed up their first league victory against Ballincollig with a 3-11 to 0-8 win against Valley Rovers.

Paul Hodnett (1-2), Daragh Hayes (1-2) and Peadar O'Rourke (1-0) all scored goals for the Rosscarbery side, who led 1-8 to 0-3 at half time; O’Rourke scoring his side’s first goal late in the half. Ciarán Santry, Pa Hurley, John Hodnett and Mark Hodnett were also on target, as Rangers leapfrogged Valleys in the table and moved onto four points. This was an encouraging Ross showing, as Cian Daly, Tom O’Rourke and Kelan Scannell played well in defence, Barry Kerr at midfield, while Paul Hodnett, Ciarán Santry and Daragh Hayes caught the eye in attack. Alan Jennings’ hand injury, suffered in the first half, will be a concern to the Ross management.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Cill na Martra hammered bottom-of-the-table Ballincollig by 1-18 to 1-6, with the latter losing all six league games so far, while Éire Óg went down to Douglas, 0-13 to 0-11. St Finbarr’s moved into second place after their thumping 2-16 to 1-6 win against Kiskeam.

***

Two local teams are leading the way in Division 2, as Clonakilty and Newcestown occupy the top two spots after six rounds – unbeaten Clonakilty have 11 points while Newcestown, along with Carrigaline, are on 10 points.

While Clon beat Fermoy in the latest round, Newcestown defeated Beál Athán Ghaorthaidh 0-7 to 0-5 in a low-scoring encounter played in very wet conditions. With scores hard to come by, Newcestown centre forward Tadhg Twomey made the difference with 0-3 in a game the Carbery side always led. A great team effort, Eoin Collins, James Kelleher and Cormac O’Sullivan all played well for Newcestown who meet Clon next in a top-of-the-table derby on May 21st.

***

In Division 3, Dohenys bounced back from their loss to Ilen Rovers by beating Macroom 1-11 to 0-7. This win moves Dohenys back into the top two and they trail leaders Mallow by one point in the table; the top two will be promoted to Division 2. Against Macroom, Colm O’Shea (0-4), Keith White (0-3), Rhys Coakley (0-3), Adam O’Donovan (1-0) and Donal Rice (0-1) were all on target. Dohenys were without Johnny Kelly, Jerry Collins and Barry O’Donovan, but they had enough top performers to get the result they wanted – Sean Daly and Donal Rice played well in defence, Darragh Collins put in a good shift in midfield while Keith White, Adam O’Donovan, Paudie Crowley and Shane Barry impressed in attack.

Dohenys are away to Castletownbere on May 20th, and the Beara club has six points after six games; Glanworth conceded their game against Castletownbere in the latest round. Ilen Rovers slipped to a 2-13 to 0-8 defeat away to table-toppers Mallow, and Ilen are home to Knocknagree next, on May 21st.

In Division 4 there were welcome wins for Bandon (1-18 to 0-2 v Na Piarsaigh) and Bantry Blues (2-12 to 1-11 v Naomh Abán).

In Division 5 Adrigole beat Dromtarriffe 0-15 to 1-11, while in Division 6 Gabriel Rangers hammered St Nick’s by 5-18 to 3-8 and Urhan lost 1-11 to 0-7 against Cobh. Both St James (4-11 to 3-11 v St Michael’s) and Argideen Rangers (1-6 to 1-3 v Ballinhassig) lost their games in Division 7.