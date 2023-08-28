STATE OF PLAY: Caheragh and Kilmacabea book Carbery JAFC play-off spots, but who else is in the running?

JUNIOR A FOOTBALL – The second round of the Bandon Co-op junior A and B football championships gives us a clearer picture of who might qualify for the play-off stages of the championships but most places are still up for grabs as we wait for the final round of games on the weekend, September 8th – 10th.

As this weekend is a rest weekend for all teams, bar the divisional and college sides, we will take the opportunity to look at the various permutations in football and next week do the same with the hurling.

Roinn 1 – Last weekend the top-of-the-table clash saw Tadhg MacCárthaigh beating Castlehaven by two points in a thriller. Full credit to the Haven who were short eight players who had won the league but there was no stopping a flying Brian O’Driscoll on the day. In the second game, Randal Óg looked in trouble when they lost their star player Seán Daly to a hamstring injury in the second half against Mathúna’s but two goals by super-sub Gearóid White in the space of two minutes gave Randals a seven-point win. MacCárthaigh, with four points, have qualified from the group before their last game against pointless Mathúnas. The second spot lies between Haven and Randals, on two points each, who meet in the third round. The sides are level on scoring difference but Randals have a single point advantage in scores for, which means a draw will send them through.

Roinn 2 – Kilbrittain had a surprisingly big win over Carbery Rangers, while Newcestown gave Ballinscarthy a good fright, only two points behind at the end. Amazingly, all four teams are still in contention for the two places. A draw will do Ballinascarthy against Kilbrittain but a win for Kilbrittain would see them through on scoring difference. A win for Newcestown against Carbery Rangers could put them through, depending on the result in the first game, while a win for bottom-of-the-table Carbery Rangers over Newcestown would see them through if Bal win their game. So, Roinn 2 is perfectly poised with one round to go.

Roinn 3 – The top-of-the-table clash went the way of Kilmacabea, who got the better of Kilmeen and seemed to be going about their business with little fuss but plenty of promise. Argideen Rangers got their campaign back on track with a big win over Bandon. The Kilmacs, who play Bandon in round 3, are guaranteed one qualifying place and the winner of Argideen v Kilmeen will take the second. Argideen have by far the better scoring difference, so a draw will put them through.

Roinn 4 – Top-of-the-table Barryroe scored a big win over Clonakilty, while St Colum’s got back on track with a fine win over St Mary’s, the only team not in contention for a play-off spot. The big clash in round 3 is Barryroe v St Colum’s and a draw will suffice to see Barryroe through, but defeat would probably still see them through on scoring difference. A draw could also send Colum’s through if St Mary’s overcome Clonakilty. A win for Clon might not be enough if Colum’s beat Argideen because of scoring difference but it is all still to play for.

***

JUNIOR B FOOTBALL – There are three groups of three in this championship with the top two in each group qualifying for the play-offs.

Roinn 1 – Goleen are through after another big win over Ilen Rovers and the second spot will be decided when St Oliver Plunkett’s and Ilen meet in round 3. Plunkett’s have a slightly superior scoring difference so a draw would see them through.

Roinn 2 – The Muintir Bháire v Bantry game was postponed because of Storm Betty on Friday night so we can’t predict what might happen in this group. If Muintir wins that game, they qualify while the Bantry v Clann na nGael game in round three will decide second spot.

Roinn 3 – Dohenys are winners of this group following a five-point win over St James and take one qualifying spot. The St James v O’Donovan Rossa game in round three will decide second spot, with Rossa’s having the advantage in scoring difference.