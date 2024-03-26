St Oliver Plunkett’s celebrate double success in style

The Carbery club enjoyed great success last season, as they clinched a county double before Newcestowna and Aghabullogue followed their lead later in the year.

The footballers were first to bring a county title back to Ahiohill when Plunkett’s beat Ballyphehane 1-10 to 1-9 in the county junior B football championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn, with goalkeeper Brian Walsh kicking the winning score. One week later Plunkett’s made it a double when the hurlers blitzed Ballyclough 2-20 to 0-13 in the county final. Two county titles in one week: magical.

Plunkett’s also represented Cork in the Munster junior B football and hurling championships, recently contesting the provincial football final, so there was a lot for the club to celebrate at their victory dinner dance at the Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty.