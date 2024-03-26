Sport

St Oliver Plunkett’s celebrate double success in style

March 26th, 2024 8:30 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Enjoying the St Oliver Plunkett's victory dinner were, seated from left, Pat Keohane, Din Keohane, Margaret O'Flynn Finn Walsh, Colette Walsh, Nora Keohane and Emma Murphy. Back, from left, Brian Walsh, Eimear O'Brien, Kate McCarthy, Conor McCarthy, Michael P Keohane, Paidí O'Flynn, Carol Keohane, Caroline O'Neill and Michael Murphy. (Photos: Paddy Feen)

The Carbery club enjoyed great success last season, as they clinched a county double before Newcestowna and Aghabullogue followed their lead later in the year.

The footballers were first to bring a county title back to Ahiohill when Plunkett’s beat Ballyphehane 1-10 to 1-9 in the county junior B football championship final at Páirc Uí Rinn, with goalkeeper Brian Walsh kicking the winning score. One week later Plunkett’s made it a double when the hurlers blitzed Ballyclough 2-20 to 0-13 in the county final. Two county titles in one week: magical.

Plunkett’s also represented Cork in the Munster junior B football and hurling championships, recently contesting the provincial football final, so there was a lot for the club to celebrate at their victory dinner dance at the Fernhill House Hotel in Clonakilty.

*****

