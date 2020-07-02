St James launch GoFundMe campaign as club has only one month's funds left in their bank account

REIGNING South West Junior A football champions, St James, have only one month's funds left in their bank account as the financial impact of Covid-19 has hit the club hard.

St James have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money to keep the club going.

Club chairman Niall O’Sullivan has explained how the Covid-19 pandemic has halted club fundraising for the past three months and that the club’s main fundraising event, the Ardfield/Rathbarry Family Fun Day & Threshing (usually held in August), has had to be cancelled.

The club is now appealing to its members and locals to help them out.

‘The Threshing was a great day out and also brought in €7,000 a year for the club. The loss of the Threshing and other fundraising activities is a major blow to the financing of St James’ GAA,’ O’Sullivan explained.

‘Consequently, the club coffers have been significantly depleted, and we now have only one month's funds left in our account. Yet we must continue to pay our bills (electricity, water, etc.), maintain the pitches, and repay the club loan at the rate of €740 per month.

‘St James’ GAA is therefore appealing to all members and supporters to help the club with its finances during this very difficult period.

‘St James’ GAA has much to be proud of, both on the pitch and off, and much of our success is due to the support of our wonderful parishioners. We are calling on every club member, supporter and parishioner (wherever they may be) to support this appeal.’

In 2019, St James won the South West JAFC title for the first time in the club's history and they also qualified for the county JAFC final.