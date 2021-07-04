St James GAA Club offers the chance to win a house in Clonakilty

ST JAMES GAA Club has teamed up with Douglas GAA and Fermoy GAA to offer one lucky winner an incredible prize: a brand new home in Clonakilty.

Carbery club St James, Douglas and Fermoy have all joined forces in this unique fundraising initiative, WinAGaff, with funds being distributed to develop facilities at each club for all age levels.

The house in question is a brand new three-bedroom, semi-detached, A-rated home at The Miles, Clonakilty with a value of over €300,000. Tickets for the draw are being sold with the tagline, ‘Imagine next year, you could live here!’. Within an eight-minute drive is the blue flag beach of Inchydoney, Long Strand and the walks at Castlefreke.

‘We realise how lucky we are to be situated in such a picturesque part of West Cork. Imagine, this time next year you could be living here, just minutes from some of the most beautiful beaches in the world,’ St James’ chairman Niall O’Sullivan said.

‘There is already great excitement at our club about handing over the keys to a brand new home in Clonakilty to our lucky winner.

‘The money raised will have a positive impact on our community in Ardfield/Rathbarry too. We plan to make our facilities more accessible, build a walkway around St James’ Park that everyone can enjoy and construct a practice wall for our juvenile members.’

A ticket for the draw costs €100, but a maximum of 10,000 tickets are being put up for sale. The lucky winner will be drawn in a grand prize raffle on Saturday, November 6th.

Other prizes include a Toyota C-HR Hybrid Luna worth €32,860 in association with Lehane Motors and €5,000 in cash.

For more information on tickets, and to view images of the #WinAGaff property, visit the website here www.winagaff.ie.