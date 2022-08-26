St James and Carbery Rangers advance to quarter-finals of Carbery JAFC

BOTH St James and Carbery Rangers booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC.

Ardfield outfit St James beat St Colum’s by 1-20 to 0-9 to comfortably win their Group 2 clash in Castletownkenneigh. It was a nervy game in the first half as James led 0-10 to 0-6 at half time but crucially, the West Cork champions of 2019 outscored the Kealkill men by 1-10 to 0-3 in the second half.

Frank Hayes tucked away a penalty to put the result beyond doubt; he scored 1-3 overall (1-0p). Joseph O’Sullivan (2f) and Aaron Hayes both scored 0-5 each, the latter is now one of the top scorers from play in the championship with an impressive 2-10 after three games.

The rest of the James’ scorers read Ian Evans with 0-4 (2f), James O’Driscoll with 0-2 and Conor Hayes with 0-1. A quarter-final against Group 3 table-toppers Ballinascarthy awaits St James, who finished second in Group 2 behind St Mary’s.

Meanwhile, Carbery Rangers’ second string had too much for Muintir Bhaire, winning by 4-16 to 0-5 in their final group game. This clash in Ballydehob was over as a contest ten minutes after the throw-in as Rangers completely dominated proceedings for the hour in their final group game. Rangers had seven points on the scoreboard before Muintir Bhaire got their first in the 15th minute.

Seamus Hayes, Ciarán Santry, Chris O’Donovan and Kieran Fitzpatrick all scored from play with James O’Riordain, Robert Hegarty and Cathal Hennessy defending well. Ciarán Calnan and Michael Mennis were dominating midfield, Rangers were very deserving of their 1-10 to 0-2 half time lead, the goal coming from Ciarán Santry.

In the second half, they continued to apply pressure in all positions of the field and goals from Kieran Fitzpatrick and two from the hard working David O’Dwyer made it very difficult for Muintir Bhaire to get any hand on the building lead which just grew as the game went on.

The Carbery Rangers scorers were as follows: David O’Dwyer 2-0, Ciarán Santry 1-4 (1f), Kieran Fitzpatrick 1-2, Chris O’Donovan 0-4, Seamus Hayes 0-4 (1f), Kieran O’Regan 0-1 and Cathal Hennessy 0-1.