Skibbereen’s Bodyfix therapies celebrates one year in business

Bodyfix offers a range of physical and holistic treatments

BODYFIX Physical and Holistic Therapies is celebrating one year in business. Based on Townsend Street in Skibbereen, Bodyfix helps professional and amateur sporting individuals and the general population.

Bodyfix is owned and operated by Veronica Stynes, who has been working in the field of manual therapy for over 15 years. She initially qualified in Swedish massage, reflexology, Indian head massage, aromatherapy, stress management and sports massage, before moving onto further study in Physiology and Health Science and gaining a BSc in Sports Rehabilitation and Athletic Therapy.

Veronica is also a qualified exercise and fitness instructor. ‘I have a strong strength and conditioning background’, says Veronica, who uses this knowledge to further enhance the treatments she prescribes.

Veronica treats a wide range of ailments and injuries including back pain, muscular strain, pains and sprains in ankles, knees, shoulders, groin, and hips, pre and post-operative rehabilitation, tendonitis and tendinopathy, cruciate ligament rehabilitation, tennis/ golfers elbow, carpal tunnel syndrome, bursitis, post-trauma, such as fractures, chronic pain and repetitive strain injuries.

To help treat these, Bodyfix offers both physical and holistic therapies. Veronica offers treatment of soft tissue and musculoskeletal injuries, both acute and chronic, and also holistic treatments for people who want to get away from the stresses of daily life.

‘Physical therapies include sports massage, deep tissue massage, sporting and non-sporting injuries, and exercise rehabilitation prescription for relevant issues. I also use dry needling, ultrasound, and low-level laser therapy’, says Veronica.

The holistic therapies offered at Bodyfix focus on the health of the entire body rather than an individual area. These therapies include Reflexology, Swedish massage and aromatherapy massage.

‘I’m currently studying Craniosacral therapy with the Upledger Institute Ireland’, says Veronica, who hopes to offer this treatment as a service in the near future.

Veronica is a member of ROSTI Ireland and BASRaT UK, and Bodyfix treatments are accepted by health insurance companies such as Vhi Healthcare, Laya Healthcare and Irish Life Health.

As she celebrates one year in business, Veronica acknowledges the support received to date.

‘I want to thank everyone for their custom over the last 12 months and I look forward to continuing to provide my services to everyone at my Skibbereen clinic’.

