Skibbereen Rowing Club’s next generation powers to five wins at Shandon Boat Club Head of the River 

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club showcased their prowess at the recent Shandon Boat Club Head of the River event held on the Marina in Cork, sending seven boats into competition and securing an impressive five victories.

The talented Skibb athletes demonstrated their skill and determination, bringing home wins in various categories.

The women's junior 18 quadruple sculls (WJ18 4x) team – consisting of Eimer Martin, Sarah Coughlan, Eveanna Goulding, and Chloe O'Donovan – demonstrated exceptional teamwork to secure a well-deserved victory. The women's junior 15 coxed quadruple sculls (WJ15 4x+) – led by Emily Sheehan, Mimi Jacob, Holly O'Flynn, and Ellen Connelly – showcased outstanding skill and coordination for another triumph.

The men's junior 15 eights (MJ15 8x+), with members Brion Hurley, Ryan Coakley, Jack Burchill, Mark Yaskozhuk, Sam Wheeler O’Brien, Oleg Malytsyki, Desmond Keane, and Shane O'Regan, powered their way to victory. The junior teams, including the men's junior 15 coxed quadruple sculls (MJ15 4x+) and men's junior 14 coxed quadruple sculls (MJ14 4x+), further highlighted the club's depth and talent, making it a memorable outing for the young Skibb athletes.

Skibbereen Rowing Club expressed gratitude to the dedicated coaches and volunteers who provided support throughout the event. Coaches Bernadette Walsh, Sean Murran, Janet Murran, and Sharon Murphy played crucial roles, ensuring the athletes were well-prepared for success. Special appreciation was extended to John Burchill for his trailer and tech support. The club looks forward to building on this success in the upcoming summer racing season.