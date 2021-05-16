Skibbereen rower Aoife Casey and Margaret Cremen book their tickets to the Olympics

AOIFE Casey is the latest Skibbereen rower to book her ticket to the Olympic Games this summer.

The Aughadown woman and Margaret Cremen produced the goods in the lightweight women’s double at the 2021 World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne on Sunday morning as they qualified the boat for the Games in Toyko.

Needing a top-three finish in their final, Casey and Cremen came in third, in 7:09.22, just behind the USA and Switzerland, and that was good enough to qualify the Irish lightweight women’s double for the Olympics.

It means too that there will be plenty of excitement in the Casey household as Aoife's dad, Dominic, is Rowing Ireland's lightweight coach.

It was a great morning in Lucerne for Skibbereen rowers as earlier Emily Hegarty helped the Irish women's four qualify for this summer's Games.