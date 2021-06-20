Skibbereen Olympian Emily Hegarty accepts her Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award in Italy!

SKIBBEREEN Olympian Emily Hegarty accepted her Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star monthly award for May all the way from her hotel room in Italy!

The talented Skibb oarswoman – from Aughadown parish – is currently on a training camp in Italy ahead of next month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, but she took time out of her training to join us for a live Zoom presentation on Sunday night.

Not only that, but her crew-mates – Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh – also joined in as we honoured Emily for helping this boat qualify for the Olympics in style in May.

Just weeks after winning silver at the European Rowing Championships, the Irish women’s four blew the opposition away with a dominant display at the final Olympic qualification regatta in May to book their place to Tokyo. Now, they want to build on that momentum in Tokyo.

For the first time, the @CelticRossHotel West Cork Sports Star Awards went live to Italy! We have honoured Skibbereen Olympian @emily_hegartyy with a monthly award for May to recognise her Olympic qualification with the Irish women's four.

Best of luck in Tokyo, Emily! ? pic.twitter.com/QeGKzOrOAs — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) June 20, 2021

It’s more success for Emily who previously won a bronze medal at the 2020 European U23 Championships in Duisburg, as well as a silver medal at the 2019 World U23 Rowing Championships in Florida.

