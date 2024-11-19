Skibbereen edge West Cork derby, Bandon sit second

SKIBBEREEN moved up to fifth in Munster Junior League Division 1 after they recorded a 15-12 win over rivals Clonakilty.

David Shannon and Jonathan Benn crossed over the tryline for Skibb while the former kicked a conversion and a penalty to complete their tally.

Clon fought hard, despite the defeat, and it was Cian Downey and Henry Miles who scored tries for them with Rob Howick added a conversion.

It meant Skibb secured their third win from a possible five and they are ten points off Thomond at the top. They face bottom club Crosshaven next on Saturday, November 23rd at 6pm. Clon are just four ahead of Crosshaven, and play St Mary’s on Sunday next, 24th at 2.30pm.

Bandon meanwhile are sitting pretty, two points off top spot, after seeing off Muskerry 20-6. The Mid Cork side barely threatened as Hugh O’Mahony scored a try, two conversions and two penalties while Tadhg Galvin also crossed over. The West Cork side will be unhappy not to get the bonus point, especially with the top of table being so tight. A win is a win though, as they face mid-table side Richmond on Sunday 24th at 2.30pm.

In Division 2, Kinsale beat Fermoy 34-15 to sit fifth in the table, ten points off table toppers Old Christians. Dave Looney produced an outstanding display scoring three tries. Erhan Farley, Dan Graham and Evan O’Riordan also got in on the try scoring act while Dylan Lacey kicked two conversions. It was a big win rounded off with a deserved bonus point. Kinsale play against Charleville and District in their next game on Sunday 24th at 2.30pm.