SENIOR A FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: Could we see an all-West Cork county final?

SEAN HOLLAND ranks the four teams left in the Bon Secours Cork Senior A Football Championship
DOHENYS – It’s difficult to find a reason to put the Dunmanway side anywhere else but number one because of their results and momentum this year. Dohenys have found their feet this season, winning the Division 3 League and claiming maximum points in their group. They will face a stern challenge in Knocknagree in Saturday’s semi-final, but if they play to their capabilities they have more than enough talent to get the job done. The big question is will the three-week break be an advantage or not come Saturday?
NEWCESTOWN – The double-chasing Newcestown have had a very impressive footballing season thus far as they look to go one step further. Their league form was extremely promising, having finished runners-up in Division 2 and they have taken that momentum into the championship. Dohenys had their number the first day out but only by the bare minimum. They face tricky opposition in the form of Newmarket but after the guts and determination they showed against Kanturk it’s hard to bet against Newcestown. I’d expect to see them in the final but it will be tight.
KNOCKNAGREE – Last year’s runners up Knocknagree are well capable of getting promoted to the top table of Cork football. They possess a big physical team with many talented footballers including Cork’s Daniel O’Mahony and Eoghan McSweeney. Manager John Fintan Daly has this squad well-drilled and they are tough to beat. Dohenys however have had their number twice this season and I feel that the Carbery outfit will have enough on Saturday but like their previous encounters, they’ll be nothing but a kick of a ball in it.
NEWMARKET – Newmarket slot into fourth place but the Duhallow side are no pushovers. They topped their group and, like the Dohenys, are undefeated in the championship this year. Their issue is that they face a red-hot Newcestown who just don’t know how to lose. After avoiding relegation via a playoff last year, they have already exceeded expectations this year by making the final four. They will need to be on top of their game come Saturday if they are to make the final.