SENIOR A FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS: Could we see an all-West Cork county final?

NEWCESTOWN – The double-chasing Newcestown have had a very impressive footballing season thus far as they look to go one step further. Their league form was extremely promising, having finished runners-up in Division 2 and they have taken that momentum into the championship. Dohenys had their number the first day out but only by the bare minimum. They face tricky opposition in the form of Newmarket but after the guts and determination they showed against Kanturk it’s hard to bet against Newcestown. I’d expect to see them in the final but it will be tight.