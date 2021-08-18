Scorchers Wall to be feature of new Clann na nGael clubhouse

IN Páirc Tadgh na Samhna in Drimoleague, building works to develop Clann na nGael’s club changing rooms are well underway since Covid restrictions eased in May.

To help fund this, the club is launching an exciting initiative called the Scorchers Wall, which will allow people from far and near to contribute to this development.

‘The Scorchers Wall provides the opportunity to Scorchers and GAA supporters at home and abroad to have their names or those of their families or friends memorialised on a stone plaque on our new clubhouse,’ explained chairman Sean O’Farrell. The plaques, which will be limited in number, will be mounted on the new gable wall of the changing rooms building, visible just inside the main gate of the pitch.

‘This is the biggest capital project in the club since the original changing rooms and pitch wall were built in the 1980s,’ added club secretary Brian Deane.

The old building will be completely renovated, with new shower areas, toilets and referee’s room. This will be joined up to a new two-storey building in front of it, which will include an additional changing room, gym, meeting room and public toilets.

While funding from the GAA and other sources has been obtained for this project, the club must cover the remaining costs.

‘We hope that Scorchers Wall will be the link between our past members and players and our future Scorchers, who will benefit from these new facilities,’ added Deane.

A plaque on the Scorchers Wall can be purchased for €200, or three for €540. If interested, people can email [email protected] for more information. There will be further updates on the Scorchers Facebook and Twitter pages in the coming weeks.