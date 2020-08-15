Scally says Clonakilty must improve for Ballincollig test in Cork Premier SFC showdown

WITH all the attention locally on the West Cork Group of Death in the Cork Premier SFC, and another batch of derbies this weekend, Clonakilty are going almost unnoticed in their group – but Martin Scally doesn’t mind one bit.

Clon have one win in the bag already, after beating Carrigaline in their Group A opener, and another win this Sunday, against Ballincollig in Enniskeane (2pm) could be enough to send them into the knock-out stages with one game to spare, depending on the result between the Barrs and Carrigaline.

‘When we saw our group at the start we knew it would be three tough games,’ Scally told the Star Sport Podcast.

‘Thankfully we got over Carrigaline, albeit it with a fairly sceptical performance. Everyone knows the Barrs are one of the top dogs in Cork football for the last few years, so people might look at ourselves and Ballincollig as two teams that could potentially go in with the Barrs. Everything is to play for really, Ideally we would love to be through before we get to the Barrs. It’s a huge game and there is a lot on the line for both teams.’

Clon will need to find another gear, Scally insists, pointing out their performance in the 1-12 to 0-8 win against Carrigaline wasn’t up to scratch.

‘We didn’t play well, there is no two ways about it, the most important thing is that we got the win but there is a lot of room for improvement – and we will have to improve if we want to get a result against Balliincollig,’ he says.

Still, with two big Premier SFC West Cork derbies again this weekend, the attention won’t be on Clon.

‘It is nice that we are not in that group,’ Scally admits.

‘You can only play what is put in front of you but you always up your game when you play your rivals out the road. It’s one thing to play your local rivals once in the championship – and we have played Newcestown and Ross countless times in the last few years – but to have three games in a row when you play your neighbours …

‘It’s nice that everyone has been talking about them as the group of death and we’re off doing our own thing.’

A win against Ballincollig on Sunday, though, will see more heads turn in Clon’s direction.