Ruthless Rachel hits brace of goals to fire Dohenys to West Cork LGFA Division 2 glory

RACHEL McCarthy’s brace of goals helped Dohenys overcome O’Donovan Rossa to claim the 2023 Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Division 2 championship.

Two clubs synonymous with ladies football in the West Cork region delivered a cracking decider.

The Dunmanway club got the better of Bantry Blues and Rossas overcame Tadgh Mac Carthaigh to reach this year’s Division 2 final.

In a high-scoring, quality match, it was Dohenys who emerged 2-11 to 0-10 winners thanks, in part, to Rachel McCarthy’s two goals.

Noelle O’Mahony also played a pivotal role for the winners, scoring 0-6. Mairead Crowley (0-2), Michelle Murphy (0-1) and Cork senior Melissa Duggan (0-1) also contributed.

O’Donovan Rossa put in a spirited effort only to come up short despite another Cork senior Laura O’Mahony and inter-county minor Éabha O’Donovan each scoring three points. Sarah Hurley, Aoife O’Driscoll, Áine McCarthy and Fionnuala O’Driscoll were also on the Skibbereen side’s scoresheet.

Best for the winners included Mairead Crowley, Éirinn O’Donovan and player-of-the match Rachel McCarthy.

Claiming a West Cork Division 2 title should act as the perfect build-up to Doheny’s upcoming Cork LGFA junior A football championship campaign.

There, the Dunmanway club will once again face O’Donovan Rossa and another in-form West Cork club, Bantry Blues in the JAFC round-robin championship. Douglas and Midleton are also involved.

Dohenys: N McCarthy; S O’Connell, A Hayes, M Duggan; C O’Mahony, A Duggan, K Crowley; M Collins, E O’Donovan; A O’Donovan, M Crowley, M Murphy; N O’Mahony, R Collins, M Love.

O’Donovan Rossa: C Fitzgerald; M Donellan, E McCarthy, A Tobin; F Leonard, L Harte, A Leonard; T Murphy, L O’Mahony; K O’Connell, É O’Donovan, J Beechinor; Á McCarthy, F O’Driscoll, S Hurley.

***

Elsewhere in the West Cork LGFA adult championships, Castlehaven got the better of Clonakilty to reach this year’s Division 1 decider. Leading 0-7 to 0-2 at the break, the Haven added six additional points to secure a 0-13 to 0-6 win. Castlehaven will meet either Rosscarbery or Kinsale in the regional final.

Moira Barrett, Síofra Pattwell (0-2 each), Áine O’Leary and Caoimhe McEvoy (0-1 each) were Clonakilty’s scorers on an evening Mairead O’Driscoll’s seven points proved pivotal for the winners. Grainne O’Sullivan (0-3), Hannah Sheehy, Ellen Buckley and Niamh O’Sullivan (0-1 each) were also on target for the Castletownshend-Union Hall club. Clonakilty now turn their attention towards the Cork LGFA senior championship where they face Éire Óg, Kinsale, St Val’s and Inch Rovers. The Haven’s first-ever senior championship campaign involves Group 2 meetings with reigning champions Mourneabbey, Aghada, Bride Rovers and Fermoy.