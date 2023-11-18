RUGBY ROUND-UP: Skibb surge to fifth, Clon leave it late, Bandon still waiting for win

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

IF we are applying Meat Loaf’s logic to local teams’ results in Munster Junior League Division 1 last weekend, two out of three ain’t bad.

It was a super Sunday for both Clonakilty and Skibbereen, but Bandon’s wait for their opening league win goes on.

Newcastle West RFC were the visitors to Shannonvale as Clonakilty looked for their second win of the campaign. The game started at a good tempo and after ten minutes, following a period of sustained pressure, Conor Hayes scored a cracking try, which was converted by Eoin Downey, to put Clon in front. Newcastle West gradually grew into the game and were rewarded with a fine try in the corner, which went unconverted. Both teams exchanged penalties before the half time whistle, leaving the score 10-8 to Clon at the break.

Newcastle West turned to play with the assistance of the significant breeze in the second half and they were eventually rewarded for their period of dominance with their second try after 60 minutes, which was successfully converted, to put them in front 15-10. However, Clon bounced straight back with a try from Dave Jennings after he powered over the opposition's line from a driving maul. Eoin Downey converted to put Clon in front 17-15 with just over ten minutes remaining.

More drama was to follow. Newcastle West went on an all-out attack and forced a penalty that was successfully converted, leaving them in front, 18-17. With time almost up an unforced Newcastle West error from the re-start gave Clon possession in their opponent’s half. Clon moved the ball across the pitch in an effort to stretch their opponents and a beautiful tip pass from Moss Downey put Rory White through a gap. He powered towards the Newcastle West 22, but was brought down by the opposition defence. However, the referee felt Newcastle West had interfered illegally in the ruck and awarded a penalty to Clon. Up stepped man-of-the-match Eoin Downey who kept his nerve to strike a tricky penalty between the posts to give Clon its second win of the year after a 2018 victory.

The result leaves Clonakilty in seventh position, level on nine points with Thurles who they face next Sunday in Tipperary at 2pm.

**

Skibbereen were at home last weekend as they looked to build on their impressive 17-12 win against Richmond in the previous round. Clanwilliam were Skibb’s opponents on this occasion and the Tipperary outfit pushed them all the way, but the West Cork side came away victorious after a hard-fought 24-20 win.

Skibbereen got over the whitewash three times with the tries coming from Dave Shannon, Kevin Coombes and Daniel Kingston. Skibb had a few opportunities to secure a winning bonus point, but Clanwilliam rallied well in the final ten minutes so the home side was relieved to get over the line and secure the four points.

New Zealander Dave Kitson was immaculate from the tee as he converted each try and slotted over a very impressive penalty from over halfway. Gavin Foley enjoyed a very impressive display at inside centre. Kieran Shannon and Cillian O’Neill led the pack well on the day, with Christopher Benn winning man-of-the-match at openside.

The result leaves Skibbereen in fifth place on ten points with their next fixture away in Musgrave Park on Saturday, November 25th, when they face Sunday’s Well, with a 4.30pm kick off.

**

Bandon are still searching for their first win of the year after falling to a 33-16 defeat at the hands of Thomond. It was always going to be a tough task against a Thomond side that hadn’t conceded a try in their first two games. Thomond did most of their damage early, leaving Bandon chasing the game from the start. Tadgh Galvin and Tom Desmond got over the line for Bandon with Nico Fernandez kicking two penalties. Bandon will be disappointed with the result but this is a very talented Thomond side that has won all three league games with a bonus point. The defeat leaves Bandon in 12th position on two points. They travel to Kanturk next on November 26th, with kick-off at 2.30pm.