Rossas lay down a marker ahead of Ilen championship clash

O’Donovan Rossa 4-12

Ilen Rovers 0-7

O'DONOVAN Rossa senior footballers laid down a marker when they comprehensively defeated neighbours Ilen Rovers in Division 1B of the county league as the sides will meet again in the championship later in the season.

The game, in Rossa Park, was dominated by a strong breeze and Rossa’s made full use of the elements in the first half when they led by 1-9 to 0-1 at half time. The goal came from the lively Dylan Hourihane in the 17th minute, with five players raising white flags.

Rovers got a good start in the second half when Seán O’Donovan and Dan MacEoin kicked points but any notions they may have harboured of a real comeback were blown out of the water when Rossa’s struck for two goals in the space of a minute per Oisín Lucey and the dynamic Kevin Davis, who was to account for 2-4 on the day.

