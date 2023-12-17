Rossas' defence can create platform for famous win

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

THE O’Donovan Rossa footballers will play the biggest game of their lives this afternoon, with an All-Ireland title up for grabs.

The Rossas take on a Claremorris team that stands between themselves and footballing immortality, as the teams battle for the All-Ireland Junior Club Championship title at Parnell Park (2pm throw-in).

While both teams possess class in all corners of the field, the winning of this game will undoubtedly come down to the match-up of the stout O’Donovan Rossa rear-guard up against the goal-scoring prowess of Claremorris.

A key part of the West Cork side’s success this year stems from their backline’s dominance. In 11 championship games in 2023, they conceded only nine points per game on average. The dominance at the back has been the catalyst for the attack as the supply of ball has been constant all through the year allowing them to score on average 0-18 per game. Look at Skibb’s two games in the All-Ireland series – they conceded only 2-0 against Glasgow Gaels and just 0-6 against Gusserane.

Claremorris have been free-scoring themselves throughout the championship, with 26 goals in their Mayo campaign alone and most recently bagging five in their All-Ireland semi-final win against Lavey, 5-4 to 2-11. O’Donovan Rossa will need to keep a keen eye on their main scoring threats: Nina Wallace, Ashleagh Sammon, Rebecca Kean, and captain Laura Kelly.

A lot of Claremorris’ success is rooted in fast starts, something Skibb boss James O’Donovan and his management team must be wary of on Sunday. Claremorris bagged early goals in their Connacht semi-final, two goals inside the first five minutes of the Connacht final, and repeated the same feat in the All-Ireland semi-final. It’s clear that the Mayo champions have put a lot of emphasis in getting out of the blocks fast and aiming below the crossbar.

If O’Donovan Rossa can weather that early storm, they have the forwards capable of beating any side. The key is keeping it tight at the beginning. Do that, and they’ll be in with a great chance of going all the way.

Prediction: O’Donovan Rossa to win.