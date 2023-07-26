Ross jockey Hayes sits in Royal Box for Wimbledon epic

ROSSCARBERY jockey Brian Hayes had a front-row seat to one of the sporting events of the year: the titanic men’s final at Wimbledon.

The eyes of the sporting world were transfixed by the epic five-set battle on Centre Court between new kid on the block Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time winner Novak Djokovic.

West Cork man Hayes had one of the best seats in the house, sitting in the third row of the Royal Box, two rows back from the Prince and Princess of Wales and their kids.

Cheltenham-winning jockey Hayes sat beside his partner, Rachel Blackmore, and the two rubbed shoulders with actors James Norton, Rachel Weisz and James Bond himself, Daniel Craig. King Felipe of Spain was in attendance too to watch his countryman Alcaraz claim his first men’s Wimbledon crown after an absorbing 1-6 7-6 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory. Tennis legend Billie Jean King was also just seats away from Hayes, while Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt was another A-lister soaking up the occasion.

‘It was some game to be there for, a changing of the guard you could say,’ Brian told The Southern Star.

‘I enjoy watching Wimbledon every year, and there was a great atmosphere over there on Sunday.’