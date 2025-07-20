ROAD BOWLING: Brian O’Driscoll and Tommy Coppinger lead Cork charge at All-Ireland series in Castletown

All-Ireland glory for Bantry and Drimoleague bowlers on home soil

CORK bowlers are still chasing Hughie Trainor Senior Cup glory, as for the fourth year running it returned north – this time with Armagh’s Ethan Rafferty, who defeated Arthur McDonagh in a high-quality final at Castletownkenneigh.

Rafferty, who is Armagh football goalkeeper, opened with one of the longest first shots ever seen on the road and was almost a bowl up at the novice line. He raised the odds again at the netting and, despite three superb closing bowls from McDonagh, there was too much ground to recover. Rafferty became the first to win All-Ireland intermediate and senior titles in successive years, both on the same road.

But there was plenty of pride and promise for West Cork in the underage and junior ranks, where local heroes Tommy Coppinger and Brian O’Driscoll delivered standout wins.

***

In the boys’ U12 final, Tommy Coppinger – son of Bantry’s Martin Coppinger – produced a polished display to overcome Armagh’s Keigan Fullerton in style.

The pair opened impressively, but Coppinger took control with a blistering run to Round Tower Cross. He raised a bowl of odds and extended his lead past the sleepers with a super eighth bowl. Fullerton responded with a big shot to Rory’s house, but Coppinger answered it with interest.

By Spillane’s entrance, the lead was unassailable – Coppinger powered to victory by almost two bowls, to the delight of the Cork contingent.

***

Drimoleague turned out in force to support local favourite Brian O’Driscoll in the junior B All-Ireland final against 2023 junior C champion Barry O’Reilly. On a sun-splashed Castletown road, O’Driscoll justified his hot-favourite status with a composed and clinical display.

He opened with four superb bowls beyond Round Tower Cross and, despite a misstep with his fifth, produced a stunning sixth to open Pynes Corner – huge bowling at that stage. O’Reilly had his moments, beating O’Driscoll’s tenth by 40 metres and nearly reaching Forshin’s Cross, but a kerbing bounce cost him the line.

The score remained tight into the closing exchanges. O’Driscoll’s 13th whipped out beautifully to the Enniskeane sign, before he found a vital touch off the right dyke. When O’Reilly’s final bowl missed the tip, the Denis McGarry Cup was bound for Drimoleague – a deserved win for a local star who delivered under pressure.

***

There was heartache for Cork’s Juliet Murphy in the intermediate final against Armagh camogie captain Gemma McCann. Murphy found herself a bowl down early, but launched a stirring comeback with three superb bowls beyond the netting. A left-hand pull from McCann gave Murphy a late chance, but her final effort was blocked and ultimately fell short. The Armagh woman held on for victory in a €7,600-a-side contest.

***

It was third time lucky for PJ Cooney of Dungourney, who finally landed an All-Ireland title in the veteran final, defeating Mickey Rafferty (Ulster).

Having previously lost in the 1997 junior A and 2000 intermediate deciders, Cooney took charge early, raised the bowl at the netting, and kept Rafferty at arm’s length with consistent long play. His 11th to Fehily’s Lane was the clincher –a fine win and a well-earned place on the Tony Murray Cup.

***

Caolan Carr, son of former intermediate and senior All-Ireland winner Eddie Carr, proved too strong for Berrings’ Culann Bourke in the boys’ U-6 final. Carr raised a bowl at the netting and cruised home by nearly two bowls. In the girls' U16 final, Megan O’Reilly successfully defended her title against Orla Ní Mhurchú. O’Reilly opened with three precision bowls to the black gates, raised a bowl of odds, and pulled away with a monstrous seventh to Round Tower Cross. A clinical close followed, in a trap-to-line win.

***

Pre All-Ireland scores were played at Castletown to defray some of the costs that it takes to run an All-Ireland. Shane Healy beat Thomas Maloney, €2,000 a-side. Darren O’Driscoll beat Jer O’Leary, €890 a-side. Jack O’Callaghan beat Brian Horgan, €2,600 a-side. Cathal Creedon beat John Butler, €1,350 a-side. Patrick O’Brien beat Alex O’Donovan, €2,200 a-side. Jack O’Driscoll beat Paudie Crowley, €700 a-side. Michael Bohane beat Wayne Parkes, €1,000 a-side. Shane Healy beat Jack O’Driscoll, €3,000 a-side. Cillian Kelleher beat Jake Cullen, €4,300 a-side. Jim Coffey beat Eoin McCarthy €6,600 a-side. Colm O’Regan beat Flor Crowley €12,000 a-side and Flor Crowley beat Colm O’Regan €14,000 a-side.

***

County scores continued for the second series of All-Irelands at Keady, Armagh on the weekend of August 2nd and 3rd. At the Phale Road, Fionan Twohig (South West) beat Tadhg Hickey (Mid) in the boys U14 quarter final. At Beal na Marbh, Eoghan Hickey (Gaeltacht) beat Cian Buckley (North East) in the Boys’ U14 quarter final. At the Phale Road, Laura Sexton (South West) beat Sophie Murphy (Mid Cork) in the girls’ U18 quarter final. At Beal na Bláth, Darcy O’Brien (Gael) beat Jenny Connolly (City) in the junior ladies quarter-final. At The Phale Road, Laura Sexton (South West) beat Ciara Allen (Mid Cork) in the junior ladies quarter-final.