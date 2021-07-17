Riverside Rebels move ahead of chasing pack in U15 league

RIVERSIDE Athletic Rebels and Bantry Bay Rovers remain the teams to catch at the top of the SuperValu West Cork Schoolgirls U15 League table following another busy spell.

The WCSSL summer season is at full throttle with a host of midweek and weekend fixtures completed over the past fortnight.

West Cork’s newly-introduced U12 and U15 schoolgirls’ leagues have already proven resounding successes. The U15 league is developing into an intriguing title race with Riverside Rebels currently top of the table and a point clear of Bantry Bay Rovers. Drinagh Rangers are also in the hunt while Bunratty United and Castlelack have time to make up ground on the frontrunners.

Bantry underlined their quality with a recent 5-0 win away to Castlelack in which all five goals were netted by rising star Sophie O’Sullivan. Despite the loss, Saoirse O’Neill, Roisin Allen, Jennifer O’Donovan and Kara McCarthy stood out for Castlelack.

Last week, an U15 schoolgirls’ league top-of-the-table clash between Riverside and Bantry Bay ended in a 1-0 victory for the former following another cracking encounter. It took an own goal to separate two evenly-matched sides on an evening the Rebels moved a point clear of the chasing pack. Meabh O’Brien, Aoibheann O’Driscoll, Caoimhe Farr and Meabh Browne were the pick of Riverside’s top performers. Ruth Connell, Katie Triggs Sharkey, Ellen O’Donovan and Orla Daly stood out for Rovers.

Things are equally tight in the SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls League where two points separate four clubs. It is still early days but Bantry Bay Rovers and Castlelack lead the way, closely followed by Drinagh Rangers Skibbereen. Castlelack’s Erin Coomey and Evanne O’Sullivan, Bantry Bay Rovers’ Michaela O’Sullivan, Drinagh’s Aine Collins and Skibbereen’s Aoibheann Goulding and Kayla Hodnett currently sit top of the U12 Schoolgirls League goal-scoring charts.