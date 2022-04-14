Ridgeway kicks late winning penalty for Bandon in Junior Cup

BEN Ridgeway was the match-winning hero as Bandon booked their place in the last four of the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup.
Ridgeway came up trumps with an injury-time penalty as Bandon beat Kilfeacle 20-17 at home in Old Chapel – and Bandon’s reward is a semi-final at home against Thomond this Sunday afternoon, 17th.
Bandon won this competition for the first and only time in 2017, but they are now in the semi-finals along with Thomond and Young Munster, as well as the winners of Muskerry v Mallow this weekend.
Sport
The West Cork men were made to work hard for their quarter-final victory as Kilfeacle scored two tries from Kevin Kinnane to take control, but Ridgeway was in top form with the boot and landed four penalties to nudge Bandon 12-10 ahead by the break.
Santiago Gonzalez scored a try for Bandon in the second half to move them 17-10 ahead, but even though Kilfeacle were shown two red cards, they hit back to level with a converted try from Evan Breen.
This game looked certain to head to extra time before Ridgeway’s dramatic winning penalty. They now play a Thomond outfit that defeated Shannon 22-20 in their quarter-final.