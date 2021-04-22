Rebels face Tipperary in opening national league camogie tie

PAUDIE Murray’s Cork senior camogie team will begin their Littlewoods National League Division 1 campaign against Tipperary on Saturday, May 15th.

The Rebels have been drawn in Group 2 alongside Munster neighbours Tipperary and Waterford.

Cork will sit out the second round of action when Tipperary play Waterford before Cork travel away to Waterford in the final round of group games on Saturday, May 29th.

In Division 1 there are three groups of three, and two of the group winners will advance directly to the semi-finals while one group winner will go into the quarter-finals alongside the three teams that finish second in their groups.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for June 5th/6th, the semi-finals are the following weekend with the Division 1 final to be played on the weekend of June 19th/20th.

The three Division 1 groups are as follows:

Group 1: Galway, Clare and Limerick; Group 2: Cork, Tipperary and Waterford; Group 3: Kilkenny, Dublin and Offaly.

Meanwhile, Cork’s second team will be in action in Division 2 of the national camogie league and have been drawn in Group 2 with Tipperary, Kerry and Galway. Cork are away to Tipp on May 15th, home to Kerry on May 22nd and away to Galway on May 29th. The top two teams in each of the four groups move into the quarter-finals.