Q&A WITH: Bantry Blues footballer Sean O'Leary

Bantry Blues’ footballer Seanie O'Leary chats county final buzz, and squeezes Gary O’Donovan, Shane Lowry and Dara Sheedy into the conversation

If you could relive one sporting moment from the past year, what would it be and why? Winning the first (PIFC) championship game against Aghada. We were after having a few bad years so to win the first game and start building momentum and belief within the team was massive for us.

Help needed: Olympic and World rowing champions Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy need two more people to fill out their lightweight four – pick two West Cork sportspeople to make this boat unbeatable? I’m not sure who the fourth would be but in third I might put that Gary O’Donovan fella in there. He’s not half bad, you know...

What will you miss most about 2022? Just the buzz around Bantry in the lead up to the county premier intermediate football final in October. I’ve never experienced anything like it. The town really got behind us and it really made you realise how important football really is to Bantry.

Who do you think is West Cork’s biggest sports star? There’s a massive amount to pick from in all honesty, from such a wide range of sports but if I had to name a couple. I’d go for someone from the rugby side like Gavin Coombes or Jack Crowley.

Outside of your sport, what sporting moment from 2022 captured your imagination? Back in September watching Shane Lowry winning the BMW PGA Championship. I’d follow golf a bit, and I’d be a massive Shane Lowry fan. It made it all the sweeter that he beat Rory McIlroy who was second (I wouldn’t be his biggest fan!).

Which local sports star should we keep an eye on in 2023? Dara Sheedy – A young Bantry man involved with the Cork minor footballers this year. He has just a touch of class and has a great attitude about him. I really think he’ll shine.

Those January blues are almost upon us, what’s your advice to survive the month? Get out and find something that makes you happy. Be it taking a walk, taking up a new sport or even going for a cup of coffee with a friend. There’s always going to be someone who’s finding January as blue as you so make sure you take it on with a friend.

Finish this sentence: In 2023 I want to … enjoy my sport as much as I did in 2022. We’re after a tough few years and it was great to just be back having fun with a great bunch.