PREVIOUS MEETINGS: When Cork faced Roscommon

2022 Allianz NFL Division 2: Roscommon 1-13 Cork 0-10, Dr Hyde Park

This game was played in January, the first game of a national football league campaign that had Cork in a relegation battle while Roscommon were chasing promotion. It set the tone as the Rebels had to wait until matchday six to get their first league win, which was against Down.

2019 All Ireland SFC Super 8s: Roscommon 4-9 Cork 3-9, Páirc Uí Rinn

It was a dead rubber of a game here as both sides had lost their two group matches to Dublin and Tyrone. An enjoyable encounter as the rain bucked down in Páirc Uí Rinn. Cor had goals from Mark Collins, Luke Connolly and James Loughrey. The match had little relevance however.

2018 Allianz NFL Division 2: Roscommon 0-17 Cork 1-11, Dr Hyde Park

While the 2022 clash was at the start of the league, this was at the very end. Cork’s goal came through Kilmichael’s Peter Kelleher but it wasn’t enough in the Hyde as the Rebels finished sixth that year. They stayed up on scoring difference and would go down the next year.

2016 Allianz NFL Division 1: Roscommon 4-25 Cork 3-10, Páirc Uí Rinn

This was a huge result for both teams but for very different reasons. 2016 would be the year that Cork’s lengthy stay in Division 1 would come to an end and this was the game that was the killer. They lost by 18, if they lost by 12, Cork would have stayed up. Small margins. The Rebels went down on scoring difference while Roscommon established themselves amongst the elite.

2010 All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Final: Cork 1-16 Roscommon 0-10, Croke Park

How times were different for this encounter. Cork were on the road to winning their seventh All Ireland crown while the Rossies were relegated to Division 4 earlier that season. Roscommon were the shock Connacht victors that year after defeating Sligo but a Pearse O’Neill goal broke their resolve. O’Neill, Daniel Goulding and Donnacha O’Connor hit 1-11 between them.