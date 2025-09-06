PREMIER JUNIOR HURLING: Kilbrittain and Argideen advance, but Barryroe in relegation play-off

WITH a 100 percent record, Kilbrittain are through to the semi-finals of the Co-Op Superstores Premier Junior Hurling Championship.

They outgunned Nemo Rangers by 3-19 to 1-10 on Friday night to seal top spot in Group 2. Kilbrittain, along with Glen Rovers, have booked their places in the last four.

Argideen Rangers, who lost 0-26 to 2-14 to Ballygarvan, will take on Cloughduv in a quarter-final – Arigdeen finished as runners up in Group with two wins from three games. The second quarter-final is Ballygarvan vs St Catherines.

Meanwhile, Barryroe must pick themselves up for a relegation play-off against Meelin in what will be a battle to secure their premier junior status. Barryroe lost their third group game, going down to Cloughduv by 1-25 to 1-9, but have one more chance to avoid relegation.

See Thursday’s Star Sport for reports and reaction from the premier junior championship