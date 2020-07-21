PODCAST: West Cork 'Group of Death' - we preview Castlehaven v Carbery Rangers and Ilen Rovers v Newcestown

--

On today’s Podcast we’re going to be previewing the West Cork ‘Group of Death’ as the Premier Senior football championship gets underway this weekend.

After going the best part of four months without any live GAA to preview we are in for a feast over the coming weeks and what better way to kick it off then with two massive local derbies.

In part two we're be looking ahead to Saturday evening’s clash between Newcestown and Ilen Rovers and speaking to Cathrach Keane and Sean O'Donovan but first we look ahead to Sunday’s meeting of Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers in Ahamilla.

That game is live on TG4 at 2.30 and we're joined by Mark Collins and John O’Rourke to get the thoughts from inside the camps.

