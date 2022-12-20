Sport

PODCAST: Top 10 West Cork sporting moments of 2022

December 20th, 2022 9:44 AM

By Southern Star Team

On this week’s podcast we’re looking back on the year that was in West Cork Sport and counting down the top 10 moments from yet another banner 12 months for the region.

From rowing domination to the meteoric rise of the Castlehaven ladies football team, 2022 will go down in the West Cork sporting history books as a year to remember

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

